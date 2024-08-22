Tebogo retrains sights after historic Olympic 200m triumph

The 21-year-old raced to victory in the French capital in an African record of 19.46sec, a time that took him to fifth on the all-time list.





He also became the first African to win the Olympic 200 metres.





Tebogo returned to a rapturous welcome in Gaborone, Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi greeting the sprinter and other Olympic athletes after he had declared an impromptu half-day holiday.





"Tebogo has made history not only for Botswana but in Africa," Masisi told tens of thousands of people who had packed the city's national stadium as part of the celebrations.





Tebogo said the welcome back had been "absolutely insane. Seeing over 30,000 people at the stadium and along the roads as I returned home was truly amazing".





"The support was overwhelming. I believe my life has changed because of this and I've also changed a lot of lives in my home country."





Having now returned to Europe, Tebogo will go head-to-head with American Fred Kerley over 200m at Thursday's Diamond League meeting in Lausanne.





