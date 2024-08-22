Swys De Bruin: Pollard still the GOAT | Listen to the full interview here

Handre Pollard is the GOAT and should be treated as such argues coaching guru Swys de Bruin ahead of the Springboks' Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks in Johannesburg.

Speaking in the latest 'To The Last Drop' rugby podcast with Brenden Nel and Liam Del Carme, De Bruin says Pollard's ice-in-the-veins exploits helped propel South Africa to successive Rugby World Cup titles.

De Bruin is in awe of the depth the Springboks have created in their player ranks. The Springboks have exposed more players to the Test arena this year and the emergence of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has brought fresh debate to the flyhalf position.

While he has no doubt Feinberg-Mngomezulu has a bright Bok future, De Bruin believes dimming the lights on Handre Pollard's Test career would be premature.

Though the Boks are likely to make significant changes to their team should they win in Johannesburg, De Bruin would be less liberal in the selection process ahead of the Test in Cape Town.

He anticipates a closely contested mini-series.

While he believes All Blacks remain worthy adversaries, the former Lions coach and Bok consultant contends not having South African exposure in Super Rugby Pacific will have a negative impact on New Zealand's rugby in the long run.

He also questions some of their selections, pointing out that former captain Sam Cane may be well past his best.

De Bruin has taken up a coaching role at SA Rugby in which he will help the SA Women's team but will also take up a mentoring role for coaches. For the full interview, listen to the podcast at the top of the page or directly below.