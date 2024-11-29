Swiatek accepts one-month doping suspension

Swiatek, 23, tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine (TMZ) in an out-of-competition sample in August 2024 when the Polish player was ranked number one in the world.





The ITIA, however, accepted that it was caused by "the contamination of a regulated non-prescription medication (melatonin), manufactured and sold in Poland that the player had been taking for jet lag and sleep issues".





"The violation was therefore not intentional... the player's level of fault was considered to be at the lowest end of the range for 'No Significant Fault or Negligence'," the ITIA said.





Reigning French Open champion Swiatek, who has five Grand Slam singles titles -- four at Roland Garros and the 2022 US Open -- accepted the suspension.





"I'm finally allowed... so I instantly want to share with you something that became the worst experience of my life," an emotional Swiatek said in a post on social media.





"In the last two-and-a-half months I was subject to strict ITIA proceedings, which confirmed my innocence.





"The only positive doping test in my career, showing unbelievably low level of a banned substance I've never heard about before, put everything I've worked so hard for my entire life into question.





"Both me and my team had to deal with tremendous stress and anxiety. Now everything has been carefully explained, and with a clean slate I can go back to what I love most."





Swiatek was provisionally suspended from September 22 until October 4, missing three tournaments, which counts towards the sanction, leaving eight days remaining.





She will also forfeit prize money from the Cincinnati Open, the tournament directly following the test, where she lost to Aryna Sabalenka in the final.





"I know I will be stronger than ever," continued Swiatek. "Right now I'm just relieved it's over.





"I want to be open with you, even though I know I did nothing wrong. Out of respect for my fans and the public, I'm sharing all the details of this longest and toughest tournament of my career. My biggest hope is that you will stay with me."





- WADA 'right to appeal' -





In a case similar to that of men's world number one Jannik Sinner, Swiatek nevertheless remains under threat of a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appeal.





"WADA will carefully review this decision and reserves the right to take an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as appropriate," a spokesperson told AFP.





Italian Sinner is still waiting for the outcome of the WADA appeal against his initial exoneration for twice testing positive for traces of the steroid clostebol in March.





On Thursday, the ITIA said that Swiatek's positive test was not initially made public "in accordance with its regulations", since she appealed her provisional suspension within the allotted time and had it lifted.





"Once the source of the TMZ had been established, it became clear that this was a highly unusual instance of a contaminated product, which in Poland is a regulated medicine," said ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse.





"This case is an important reminder for tennis players of the strict liability nature of the World Anti-Doping Code and the importance of players carefully considering the use of supplements and medications."





The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said it "fully supports Iga during this difficult time".





"Iga has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to fair play and upholding the principles of clean sport, and this unfortunate incident highlights the challenges athletes face in navigating the use of medications and supplements," the WTA said in a statement.





"The WTA remains steadfast in our support for a clean sport and the rigorous processes that protect the integrity of competition.





"We also emphasise that athletes must take every precaution to verify the safety and compliance of all products they use, as even unintentional exposure to prohibited substances can have significant consequences."