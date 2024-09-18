Sundowns' winning start in pursuit of eighth straight title
Mamelodi Sundowns scored twice in three minutes to beat Pretoria neighbours SuperSport United 2-0 on Tuesday as they began their pursuit of an eighth straight Premiership title.
New signing Iqraam Rayners scored after 62 minutes and Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro then doubled Sundowns' lead soon after at Loftus Versfeld, a stadium the side share with the Bulls rugby union team.
SuperSport had a chance to create a tense finish, but Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams made a superb save from Gape Moralo with 13 minutes remaining.
Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi, promoted from an assistant role after Rulani Mokwena moved to Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca during the close season, expressed reservations despite the win.
"We were not sufficiently ruthless when attacking in the first half. I was also unhappy with the number of times we conceded possession cheaply," he said.
Mngqithi dropped two South African internationals -- defender Khuliso Mudau and midfielder Teboho Mokoena -- for the season opener.
Mokoena was in the team of the tournament after the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast this year, having scored a memorable goal in a shock last-16 win over 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco.
Reports said the coach was unhappy with the attitudes of the pair.
