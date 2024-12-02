Sundowns on top after Pirates suffer surprise loss

Devin Titus scored after 33 minutes for the Cape club, latching on to a superb cross-field pass and firing across goalkeeper Sipho Chaine into the far corner of the net.





Pirates came closest to levelling in the second half when a shot from substitute Kabelo Dlamini rebounded off the crossbar in Soweto.





Both clubs had been in African action during the week with CAF Champions League contenders Pirates winning in Algeria and CAF Confederation Cup hopefuls Stellenbosch losing in Mali.





Pirates beat Chabab Belouizdad 2-1 and Stellenbosch lost 2-0 to Stade Malien in first-round group matches.





After the Premiership loss, Pirates are level on 21 points from eight matches with defending champions Sundowns, but have an inferior goal difference.





Stellenbosch are third on 15 points, one point above Chippa United and Polokwane City, two clubs more accustomed to the bottom half of the table.





Brazilian Arthur Sales, a close-season signing from Belgian club Lommel, scored his first goal for Sundowns in a 3-0 home victory over Sekhukhune United in Pretoria on Saturday.





The striker converted an early second-half penalty to ease mounting pressure on him after a series of below-par performances for the record 14-time champions.





A Tresor Tshibwabwa own goal -- the second in two matches by the Congolese defender -- had given Sundowns a half-time lead and Iqraam Rayners completed the scoring on 89 minutes.





Kaizer Chiefs hold the record for domestic titles with 53, but have not lifted a trophy since winning the 2015 Premiership.





The Johannesburg club hired Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi for this season, believing he could transform the team after successful stints with clubs in Tanzania and Morocco.





But Chiefs flattered to deceive at home against bottom-half Royal AM, building a two-goal lead within 13 minutes only to concede twice after half-time in a 2-2 draw.





Chiefs are sixth, 10 points behind the leaders, and their best hope of silverware is likely to be the FA Cup.





