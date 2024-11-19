Sudan, Benin qualify, heartbreak for Rwanda

Sudan drew 0-0 with Group F winners Angola in Benghazi to finish runners-up and claim the second qualifying place.





The Sudanese finished with eight points, one more than Niger, who upset depleted former champions Ghana 2-1 in Accra.





It was even closer in Group D with Benin, who held Libya 0-0 in Tripoli, pipping Rwanda on head-to-head records after both finished with eight points, three less than table-toppers Nigeria.





Benin owe their place in Morocco from December 21 next year to a superior goal difference. Last month, they trounced Rwanda 3-0 at home and lost 2-1 away.





Having changed eight of the team that drew with Benin last week, three-time African champions Nigeria had the upper hand over Rwanda during a goalless opening half in Uyo.





The deadlock was broken on 59 minutes when substitute Samuel Chukwueze evaded several Rwandans in a run from the centre circle before slamming the ball past goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari.





Needing maximum points to have any chance of finishing second, Rwanda hit back with goals from Ange Mutsinzi and Innocent Nshuti in a three-minute burst.





Mutsinzi equalised on 72 minutes by heading past goalkeeper Maduka Okoye after a free-kick landed in the six-yard area.





Okoye had to pick the ball out of the net again soon after as Nshuti beat the Udinese goalkeeper at his near post with a low shot.





Nigeria brought on reigning African Player of the Year Victor Osimhen after falling behind, but the striker could not add to his two goals in earlier qualifiers.





