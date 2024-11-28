Sri Lanka crash to record low 42 against Proteas

It was the lowest innings total in Sri Lanka's history, eclipsing their previous lowest total of 71 against Pakistan in Kandy in 1994.





The lowest score ever in Test cricket remains New Zealand's 26 against England in Auckland in 1955.





It was also the lowest total by any team against South Africa, three fewer than New Zealand's 45 in Cape Town in 2013.





It is, however, the second shortest completed innings in the history of Test cricket, lasting just 83 balls, eight short of the overall record of the 75 balls that South Africa lasted when they were bowled out for 30 by England in Birmingham in 1924.





Only two batsmen reached double figures on a pitch which has helped seam bowlers throughout.





Kamindu Mendis stroked three fours in making 13 before edging a loose drive against left-arm paceman Jansen to first slip – and number 10 batsmen Lahiru Kumara slogged two fours in making 10 not out.





South Africa, who were earlier bowled out for 191, lead by 149 runs going into the second innings.





Captain Temba Bavuma top-scored for them with 70. The only other home batsman to top 20 was Keshav Maharaj, batting at number 10, who made a quick 24.





Brief scores:





South Africa, first innings, 191 all out in 49.4 overs (T. Bavuma 70; A. Fernando 3-44, L. Kumara 3-70, P. Jayasuriya 2-24, V Fernando 2-35)





Sri Lanka, first innings, 42 all out in 13.5 overs (M. Jansen 7-13, G. Coetzee 2-18)





Match situation: South Africa lead by 149 runs on the first innings





Toss: Sri Lanka