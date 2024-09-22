Springbok Hendrikse grabs Currie Cup for Sharks

Hendrikse, who debuted for the Springboks three months ago at fly-half against Wales in London, attributed his trophy-winning 83rd-minute kick to hours of early morning practice.





"I get up at 5:30, when it is dark, and head for the training ground," he said.





"I spend hours practising pressure kicks like the one I just converted," the 24-year-old added.





The Sharks triumphed despite lacking ten first-choices due to Springbok Rugby Championship call-ups, including star forwards Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth and Ox Nche.





Success after a dramatic climax at Ellis Park followed victory for the Durban outfit's United Rugby Championship set-up against Gloucester in the Challenge Cup final last May.





After a point-less first half in unseasonal cold conditions, the final sprang to life on 52 minutes when Sharks winger Ethan Hooker scored a try converted by fly-half Siya Masuku.





But the lead lasted only four minutes before Lions scrum-half Nico Steyn took a snap tap penalty and dived over with fly-half Sanele Nohamba converting.





Penalties from Masuku and full-back Hendrikse gave the Sharks a 13-7 lead with nine minutes left as they sought to win the premier South African rugby competition for the first time since 2018.





Reduced to 14 men when replacement prop Juan Schoeman was yellow-carded, the Lions recovered and a try by substitute forward Siba Qoma which Nohamba converted gave them a one-point advantage.





All seemed lost for the Sharks when they were penalised and the Lions won the resultant line-out. But instead of kicking the ball into touch to end the final, the hosts opted to play on.





The move backfired as they were dispossessed and pressure from the Sharks led to the long-range penalty that Hendrikse slotted.