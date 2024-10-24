South Africa cruise to seven-wicket win in Bangladesh Test

South Africa took the new ball in Mirpur at the start and quick bowler Kagiso Rabada finished with 6-46 as Bangladesh went from 283-7 to 307 all out, leaving the visitors a victory target of 106.





Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took all the wickets to fall in his 3-43, but he failed to slow South Africa's chase as they reached 106-3 in 22 before lunch on the fourth day.





Tony de Zorzi top scored with a quickfire 41 off 52 balls, hitting seven fours.





Fellow opener and stand-in captain Aiden Markram was first to go, bowled by Taijul for 20.





De Zorzi departed in the 16th over trying to play a big shot over long-on, caught by Hasan Mahmud.





David Bedingham was third out caught behind by wicketkeeper Litton Das.





Tristan Stubbs, unbeaten on 30, ensured there were no further alarms.





Rabada finished with 9-72 in the match, having become the fastest bowler to reach 300 Test wickets during the first innings.





