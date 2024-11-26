Scheffler, Schauffele, McIlroy up for PGA Player of the Year

The Jack Nicklaus Award, named for the record 18-time major winner, and the Arnold Palmer Award for the PGA Rookie of the Year will be voted upon by PGA Tour members through December 4 with winners announced by the end of the year.





Nominees for PGA Rookie of the Year include France's Matthieu Pavon and Americans Nick Dunlap, Jake Knapp and Max Greyserman.





Scheffler and Schauffele are favorites in the top player race.





Scheffler won Paris Olympic gold and captured seven titles on the PGA Tour, including his second Masters title in three seasons.





The 28-year-old American also won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship, the Heritage and Memorial tournaments, the Travelers Championship and the season-ending Tour Championship to capture the FedEx Cup.





He was the season money leader and took the Byron Nelson Award for low-scoring average at 68.645 strokes. He had 16 top-10 PGA finishes without missing a cut.





