Sabalenka, Swiatek eye final showdown at Australian Open

The men's finalists at Melbourne Park will be decided on Friday, leaving the women in the spotlight in a night-time double-header at Rod Laver Arena.





First up at 7:30 pm (0830 GMT) will be the world number one and defending champion Sabalenka against Spain's 11th seed Paula Badosa, followed on to the centre court by five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek against Madison Keys.





Sabalenka can become the first woman since Martina Hingis in 1999 to win the Australian Open three years in a row.





If she does, she will join a select group of five women who have completed the Melbourne three-peat. The others are Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong, Steffi Graf and Monica Seles.





"I'm really happy that I put myself in this situation where I have the opportunity to become one of them," said the 26-year-old Belarusian.





"To be next to those names, wow, that's just a dream."





Badosa stunned world number three Coco Gauff in straight sets to reach her maiden Grand Slam semi-final at the age of 27.





"She's a great player and she has been through a lot. Now she's back on her best game. I'm really happy to see that," said Sabalenka.









