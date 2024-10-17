Ross Tucker: Bigger rugby benches could mean fewer injuries

Professor Tucker told the hosts on the latest edition of rugby podcast To The Last Drop that there is no scientific evidence to support the often-peddled theory that injuries are more likely to occur when hulking forwards step off the bench and clash with players who have been in combat since the opening whistle.

Tucker concedes that fatigued players are more likely to be injured but points out that there is no correlation between those injuries and how the opposition chooses to deploy their bench.

Some heavyweight voices, including World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont, believe there is an over-reliance on substitutes.

The Springboks have enjoyed unprecedented success since they weighted the composition of their bench more heavily towards their forwards.

Tucker says the moniker “Bomb Squad” does little to sell the concept of six or seven forwards stepping off the bench.

To The Last Drop hosts Brenden Nel and Liam Del Carme also reflect on last weekend's URC action and deplore the at-times absence of clear, coherent officiating in the match between the Ospreys and the Bulls.