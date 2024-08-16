Robertson demands 'redemption' from All Blacks pack against Pumas

Robertson announced four starting changes for Saturday's match in Auckland, following last weekend's shock 38-30 loss to the Pumas in Wellington, with ex-captain Sam Cane also included on the bench.





Three of the changes are in the outside backs, with Robertson making just one switch among the forwards as Tamaiti Williams replaced neck-injury victim Ethan de Groot.





"I think every All Black forward pack, after a result like that, it's a chance for a bit of redemption. And, you know, they've owned it," Robertson told reporters.





Prolific try-scorer Will Jordan replaces Sevu Reece on the right wing in his first Test start since last year's World Cup, having undergone shoulder surgery.





Caleb Clarke takes over on the left wing from Auckland Blues teammate Mark Tele'a. Experienced Blues centre Rieko Ioane is being recalled in place of Anton Lienert-Brown.





Until de Groot's injury, Robertson was planning to field the same starting forwards who were outplayed by the more committed Pumas pack last week.





"Look, we learned a lot last weekend, we all did. They've got to go and put it into action. That's been our focus."





Cane is recalled to the bench despite the 32-year-old flanker's plan to retire from international rugby at the end of this year to take up a Japanese club contract with Suntory Sungoliath.





The 95-Test veteran's last All Blacks appearance was as skipper in the World Cup final last October, when he was shown a red card for a high tackle in the 12-11 loss to South Africa in Paris.





Robertson said he wanted Cane to provide a sense of calm late in the game, something he felt was lacking in Wellington when the All Blacks squandered an early lead.









