Robertson demands 'redemption' from All Blacks pack against Pumas
Updated | By AFP
Head coach Scott Robertson on Thursday handed his All Blacks forwards a chance for "redemption" after revamping his backline but leaving the pack nearly untouched for the second Rugby Championship Test against Argentina.
Robertson announced four starting changes for Saturday's match in Auckland, following last weekend's shock 38-30 loss to the Pumas in Wellington, with ex-captain Sam Cane also included on the bench.
Three of the changes are in the outside backs, with Robertson making just one switch among the forwards as Tamaiti Williams replaced neck-injury victim Ethan de Groot.
"I think every All Black forward pack, after a result like that, it's a chance for a bit of redemption. And, you know, they've owned it," Robertson told reporters.
Prolific try-scorer Will Jordan replaces Sevu Reece on the right wing in his first Test start since last year's World Cup, having undergone shoulder surgery.
Caleb Clarke takes over on the left wing from Auckland Blues teammate Mark Tele'a. Experienced Blues centre Rieko Ioane is being recalled in place of Anton Lienert-Brown.
Until de Groot's injury, Robertson was planning to field the same starting forwards who were outplayed by the more committed Pumas pack last week.
"Look, we learned a lot last weekend, we all did. They've got to go and put it into action. That's been our focus."
Cane is recalled to the bench despite the 32-year-old flanker's plan to retire from international rugby at the end of this year to take up a Japanese club contract with Suntory Sungoliath.
The 95-Test veteran's last All Blacks appearance was as skipper in the World Cup final last October, when he was shown a red card for a high tackle in the 12-11 loss to South Africa in Paris.
Robertson said he wanted Cane to provide a sense of calm late in the game, something he felt was lacking in Wellington when the All Blacks squandered an early lead.
Argentina have made three changes to their starting side, including the return of skipper Julian Montoya, who missed the first Test with a rib injury.
Montoya reclaims the captaincy from flanker Pablo Matera and demotes hooker Ignacio Ruiz to the bench, meaning there is no room in the squad for 39-year-old Agustin Creevy, who scored a decisive late try last week as a replacement.
Montoya said he vowed not to let Creevy down.
"Of course 'Gus (Creevy) is an inspiration and he helped me throughout my career so I'm going to be grateful for that forever," Montoya said.
"I have the opportunity to bring fresh legs and give everything for the team."
Glasgow prop Lucio Sordoni replaces Eduardo Bello while Perpignan No.8 forward Joaquin Oviedo is promoted from the bench, pushing Marcos Kremer to lock and Franco Molina to the bench.
New Zealand (15-1)
Beauden Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke; Damian McKenzie, TJ Perenara; Ardie Savea (captain), Dalton Papali'i, Ethan Blackadder; Sam Darry, Tupou Vaa'i; Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams.
Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Josh Lord, Sam Cane, Cortez Ratima, Anton Lienert-Brown, Mark Tele'a
