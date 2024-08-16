Boks ‘determined’ to do the double Down Under





The Boks are looking to achieve the special feat of registering consecutive victories down under in their second Rugby Championship clash.

The Boks opened their southern hemisphere campaign with a comprehensive 33-7 victory against Australia in Brisbane last weekend.





“I thought the team was exceptional last week,” said Moerat, who was called up as a late injury replacement in Brisbane after RG Snyman and Ruan Nortje were ruled out of the clash due to niggles.

“Everyone bought into the plan, and they were desperate, and we are determined to back it up this weekend.

“Australia will be desperate to turn things around, and we are well aware of that, so our challenge will be to be equally as desperate, if not more desperate, on Saturday.”

Moerat also expected a vastly improved performance from the Wallabies’ forward pack, who found themselves under pressure for most of the match last weekend.

“They’ll be desperate to rectify things from last week, and they have a forward pack that has a lot of pride in their scrum and set pieces,” said Moerat.

Moerat added: “One thing that’s for certain is that everyone in this team is desperate for this chance and they want to cement their places in the squad with an eye on the New Zealand Tests.

“If we can get a good result going into the All Black Tests in South Africa, it would give us a lot of confidence.”







