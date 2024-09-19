Under the knife Sacha stayed mum

Rassie Erasmus was far from pleased by Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu staying mum about the knee injury he sustained before last month's first Test against the All Blacks at Ellis Park.

Apart from Erasmus our hosts on To the Last Drop, Brenden Nel and Liam Del Carme, also have their say about the injury that was kept under wraps until this week. Feinberg-Mngomezulu who needs to go under the knife should be restored to fitness by the time the Springboks embark on their end of year tour in November. Our hosts also pour over the selections for this weekend's game against Argentina in Santiago del Estero and they look ahead to Saturday's Currie Cup final between the Lions and the Sharks. They also chat with Lions coach Mziwakhe Nkosi about a largely successful campaign apart from one notable and nagging blemish. Nkosi believes Saturday's Currie Cup final is a shot at redemption for the Lions when they clash with the Sharks at Ellis Park. Nkosi admits his players did not cover themselves in glory on that day when they were sucker punched into a kicking duel. Nkosi is unfazed about the prospect of the Sharks loading their team with Springboks. This week's show also looks forward to the Springboks' Test against Argentina in Santiago del Estero. Listen to all the details at the top of the page, or directly below.

Meanwhile, last week on To The Last Drop, Damian de Allende admitted to being “flippin' disappointed” at being left out of the Bok team that played in Perth against Australia last month. He was quick to add though that all the Bok players understand and have bought into the rotation system that helps guide team selection. He has left no doubt where he wants to finish his playing career. It is the Stormers or bust for the bulky Bok centre who is playing his club rugby in Japan. De Allende who delivered a man-of-the-match performance against the All Blacks in Cape Town earlier this month, has extended his stay in Japan by a further three years but it is his wish to finish his career in the Cape with his beloved Stormers. Aged 32, De Allende knows the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia could be tantalisingly out of reach but he will do everything he can to stay fit and set the standard in the squad. Listen to the details below, plus join the discussion as podcast hosts Brenden Nel and Liam Del Carme debate the fate of All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson.

Supplied: Kiwi journalist Jamie Wall

Meanwhile: Rassie Erasmus has been the game changer in the Springboks' rivalry with the All Blacks, argues Kiwi journalist Jamie Wall (pictured above) on To The Last Drop. The Springboks had an unflattering record against the All Blacks before Erasmus took the reins in 2018 but he has turned around their fortunes, even against their old foes. Wall, author of The 100 Years' War, contends that Erasmus is similar to All Blacks coach Scott Robertson who is also an out-of-the-box thinker, while neither is tied to convention. Listen to all the details in last week's podcast episode with Brenden Nel and Liam Del Carme. Click directly below to listen.

JacPod / To the Last Drop

About the 'To The Last Drop' podcast hosts Liam Del Carme is one of the country's most enduring sports writers. His time in the newsrooms pre-dates rugby turning professional in the 1990s. Del Carme has been in the employ of broadsheet newspapers The Argus, Sunday Independent, This Day and Beeld, and is currently the rugby writer at The Sunday Times. Del Carme has reported at six Rugby World Cups and around 20 Currie Cup finals. He loves cooking and travel and is the author of the book 'WINGING IT – On tour with the Boks'. When time allows he is a television pundit and writes a regular column on timeslive.co.za under the title ‘The Worst of Times’. Brenden Nel Rugby has always been a passion for Brenden, so much so that he made it a career. Since first entering a newsroom at the Citizen almost three decades ago, he has written for some of the biggest titles in the world, including Rapport, the Independent (UK), The Times (UK), South China Morning Post and a host of others. Currently, he covers all things rugby for Supersport.com and has reported on no less than four World Cups, five Sevens World Cups and around 250 test matches in total. Brenden is also the author of "Derick Hougaard - Dieware storie van Loftus se Liefling” and has a popular YouTube channel under his name. He loves nothing more when away from the game than a glass of good red wine, a good fire and spending time with his wife and four rescue dogs.

