Rashford attracted by Aston Villa's 'constant ambition'

The 27-year-old has not played for United since mid-December after falling out of favour with manager Ruben Amorim.





He was linked with a move to AC Milan and Barcelona before finally making the switch to Villa Park on Sunday.





Unai Emery's side, eighth in the Premier League, are eight points ahead of struggling United and have a Champions League last-16 clash to come in March.





Rashford said the club's ambition and the prospect of playing in Europe's top competition persuaded him to make the switch to Birmingham.





Villa reportedly have an option to buy the forward for £40 million ($49 million).





"It's an ambitious time for this club and a great opportunity for me to join this team and help them keep pushing forward," said Rashford, whose signing was announced by Villa late on Sunday.





"I'm excited, can't wait for the first training session and obviously the first game.





"(Emery's) a top manager and what he's done for the club since coming in is unbelievable. It's the constant ambition which is attractive and why you want to join such a club. You want to keep improving year on year."





ALSO READ:



