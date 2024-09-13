Rafael Nadal pulls out of Laver Cup

The Laver Cup pits a European team against a World team. Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe will captain the two six-player squads, as they have in all the six previous editions.





Nadal pulled out of the US Open in August as he did not feel he could perform at his best.





"I'm really disappointed to share that I won't be able to compete at the Laver Cup in Berlin next week," said the 38-year-old Spanish tennis great in the statement.





"This is a team competition and to really support Team Europe, I need to do what's best for them and at this moment there are other players who can help the team deliver the win."





Nadal missed virtually all of the 2023 season because of a hip injury and has only taken part in one of the last seven Grand Slams, ousted in the first round of this year's French Open.





The Laver Cup said a replacement player for Team Europe would be announced soon, to join other stars including Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev.





The competition takes place between September 20-22.





"I have so many great, emotional memories from playing Laver Cup and I was really looking forward to being with my teammates and with Bjorn in his final year as captain," continued Nadal in the statement.





"I wish Team Europe the very best of luck and will be cheering them on from afar."





Nadal is next due to appear at the Six Kings Slam, a Saudi Arabian elite tennis exhibition in October.





