Proteas ‘outplayed’ in Women’s T20 World Cup final

The White Ferns won by 32 runs, inflicting a second successive defeat in a final on South Africa.





New Zealand posted 158 for five in their 20 overs with Amelia Kerr top-scoring with 43.





In reply, the Proteas were restricted to 126 for nine. Wolvaardt says they did not play their best cricket against a quality opponent.





"Our focus was just to reset, not get too ahead of ourselves.





"We knew that we still had a really quality opponent in New Zealand to go, and yeah, we just didn't play our best cricket tonight."





