Paterson and Rickelton come in Proteas team for second test

The two players replaced are Gerald Coetzee and Wiaan Mulder who both picked up injuries in the first test at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium last week.

Paterson returns to the team after last playing for the national side in Bangladesh while Rickelton will play his eighth test match after his last test in Chattogram at the end of October.

There was a potential test debut for the exciting Kwena Maphaka, however coach Shukri Conrad decided to go with the experience of Paterson in Qheberha.

Captain Temba Bavuma confirmed the side at the pre-match press conference and says the changes won't affect the balance of the squad.

"We were happy from a bowling point of view with the resources that we have so we want to go with those three front line seamers and Kesh (Maharaj) from a spin point of view and Aiden (Markram) can do a job as well," Bavuma said.

"We've always wanted to score as many runs as possible and Rickelton comes in as that extra batter for us.

"The team make-up also helps us continue to play in the manner that we want to."

The conditions expected at St George's Park were also a a reason for picking Paterson.

"Patto is one of those bowlers that can hit the stumps regularly and St George's is one of those venues where LBW and bowled become a lot more predominant as wicket taking options.

"He adds that variety to us as a team and in terms of skill there aren't many better than him in getting the ball up there and swinging," Bavuma added.

The Proteas are still on track to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final and a win against Sri Lanka in Gqeberha will take them to within one win of a ticket to the final at Lords next year.