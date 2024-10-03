Oosthuizen tips Lawrence for Major glory

Lawrence has been in phenomenal form this year having just broken into the top 50 on the Official World Golf Ranking, currently in second place on the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai Rankings, and having recently finished tied second in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth for his fifth runners-up finish on the DP World Tour this year.Speaking at this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Oosthuizen said he has his eye on Lawrence for the next few Majors, and in particular The Open.“Thriston had an unbelievable Open Championship this year, and then played so well at Wentworth recently. He’s a good ball striker, and windy and difficult conditions are right up his alley. I think he’s definitely one to watch in the next few Majors, and especially The Open where he’ll be up there and performing well,” he said.Oosthuizen, the winner of the 2010 Open on the famed Old Course of St Andrews, will again be chasing some history of his own here this week.He heads into this year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship hoping to equal a record only one other player in history has managed to achieve, and who also happens to be a fellow South African.As the reigning champion of the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa following his victory at Leopard Creek last year, Oosthuizen is hunting the rare ‘Dunhill Double’ this week.Countryman Branden Grace is to date the only player in history who has managed to win both the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and its South African sister tournament, the Alfred Dunhill Championship, which he did in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

“It would mean a lot to me to win the double. It’s a great opportunity to have. This is just such a special week to be able to see old friends and mix with the amateurs, and the golf is almost secondary to those friendships in the week. But if I start to play half decent, then I’ll definitely set my mind on winning a tournament,” said Oosthuizen.