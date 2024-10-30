Oberholzer on SA rugby's proposed equity deal

SA Rugby chief executive Rian Oberholzer is in the hot seat on the latest edition of rugby podcast, To The Last Drop .

Hosts Brenden Nel and Liam Del Carme fired wide-ranging questions at the veteran rugby administrator, in particular SA Rugby's much publicised proposed equity deal with the Ackerley Sports Group (ASG). Oberholzer reaffirmed SA Rugby's need to enter an equity agreement, and he explained why ASG was their preferred bidder. Oberholzer also laid bare what SA's competition structure might look like if all the balls in the air fall into place and why the country can't afford to only have four professional teams. Brenden and Liam also reflect on the last weekend of URC action before the competition went into recess. Listen at the top of the page or directly below.

Meanwhile in a previous episode: If he had it his way, rugby's substitutes' bench would be lengthened, not shortened, argues respected sports scientist Ross Tucker. Professor Tucker told To The Last Drop that there is no scientific evidence to support the often-peddled theory that injuries are more likely to occur when hulking forwards step off the bench and clash with players who have been in combat since the opening whistle. Tucker concedes that fatigued players are more likely to be injured but points out that there is no correlation between those injuries and how the opposition chooses to deploy their bench. Listen to the podcast directly below.

About the 'To The Last Drop' podcast hosts Liam Del Carme Liam is one of the country's most enduring sports writers. His time in the newsrooms pre-dates rugby turning professional in the 1990s. Del Carme has been in the employ of broadsheet newspapers The Argus, Sunday Independent, This Day and Beeld, and is currently the rugby writer at The Sunday Times. Del Carme has reported at six Rugby World Cups and around 20 Currie Cup finals. He loves cooking and travel and is the author of the book 'WINGING IT – On tour with the Boks'. When time allows he is a television pundit and writes a regular column on timeslive.co.za under the title ‘The Worst of Times’. Brenden Nel Rugby has always been a passion for Brenden, so much so that he made it a career. Since first entering a newsroom at the Citizen almost three decades ago, he has written for some of the biggest titles in the world, including Rapport, the Independent (UK), The Times (UK), South China Morning Post and a host of others. Currently, he covers all things rugby for Supersport.com and has reported on no less than four World Cups, five Sevens World Cups and around 250 test matches in total. Brenden is also the author of "Derick Hougaard - Dieware storie van Loftus se Liefling” and has a popular YouTube channel under his name. He loves nothing more when away from the game than a glass of good red wine, a good fire and spending time with his wife and four rescue dogs.

