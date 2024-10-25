Norris says 'I'll do what I think is right' in Verstappen battle

Speaking to reporters ahead of this Sunday's Mexico Grand Prix, the McLaren driver remained adamant that he felt harshly treated at last weekend's United States Grand Prix where he was penalised and dropped from third to fourth behind the three-time world champion.





"Max didn't care if he won or if he was second or third," said Norris.





"His only job was to beat me – and he did that. From his side, he did a good job.





"He ended up on top and I need to beat him. So, I think there are some little things I can change, but not my whole approach."





Verstappen increased his lead to 57 points ahead of Norris – who was penalised for running off track when forced to do so as he passed the Dutchman – with five races remaining.





He said the pair had not spoken since last weekend's clash in Texas.





"He did what he thought was right and I did what I thought was right," he added.





"As a team we still disagree with the penalty and I think the majority of people who watched disagreed.





"So, I will make changes - whether to be more aggressive at times or less aggressive. I will do what I think is right."





