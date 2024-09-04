New-look Germany 'greedy for success', says striker Fuellkrug

Germany face Hungary in Duesseldorf on Saturday, having said goodbye to 2014 World Cup winners Manuel Neuer, Thomas Mueller and Toni Kroos, while captain Ilkay Gundogan has also retired since the home Euros in the summer.





Joshua Kimmich was named Germany captain on Monday and Fuellkrug, who at 31 is now one of the more experienced members of the squad despite making his debut in 2022, said his side would be hungrier.





"We've lost players with an incredible amount of experience and success. As Jo (Kimmich) said yesterday, we've got no more world champions in the team.





"Of course it's a disadvantage, but we want to turn it into an advantage. We want to be a troupe which may be inexperienced but we're hungry, greedy for success."





