Mehidy, Jaker keep Bangladesh alive against South Africa

The hosts were 283-7 in Mirpur when the umpires called stumps about an hour before the scheduled finish, with Mehidy on 87 and Nayeem Hasan on 16.





South Africa only bowled five overs in the last session and fewer than 58 overs were played through the day after a rain interruption cut the second session short.





Mehidy and debutant Jaker added 138 runs for the seventh wicket to save Bangladesh from an innings defeat after they resumed at 101-3, chasing down South Africa's 202-run first-innings lead.





Jaker was eventually trapped lbw by left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj for 58.





