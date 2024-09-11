Mbatha again shows his ‘Thalente’ for scoring late goals

The hosts opened the scoring from the penalty spot, but Bafana’s Oswin Appollis quickly equalised two minutes later and scored his second goal just before halftime.





Fifteen minutes into the second half, the home side equalised, and it looked as if South Africa faced another 2-2 draw like four days ago against Uganda.





Substitute Mbatha, however, became the toast of South Africa again as he scored the 95th-minute winner.





When the home side only partially cleared a Teboho Mokoena free-kick, Mbatha rifled the ball past a throng of players and Australia-based goalkeeper Majak Mawith into the corner of the net.





Mbatha made his national team debut last Friday off the bench and also scored five minutes into added time, enabling South Africa to snatch a 2-2 home draw with Uganda.





Uganda top Group K with four points, ahead of South Africa on goal difference. Congo Brazzaville have three points and South Sudan none.





