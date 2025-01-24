Man Utd, Spurs enjoy Europa League boost

Bruno Fernandes conjured up the injury time winner in United's 2-1 defeat of Scottish giants Rangers, while in Germany Son Heung-min scored twice in a 3-2 win for Spurs at Hoffenheim.





Both English teams closed in on direct qualification to the last 16.





The Red Devils looked set to suffer more disappointment at Old Trafford when Cyriel Dessers levelled for an injury-ravaged Rangers in the 88th minute.





The Scottish side had fallen behind when goalkeeper Jack Butland punched the ball into his own net early in the second half.





Fernandes spared United's blushes and possibly the playoff round by blasting home in stoppage time.





United were earlier controversially denied a goal when Matthijs de Ligt's towering header was ruled out for a foul on Robin Propper and VAR did not intervene.





United move up to fourth in the table with one match of the league phase remaining.





The top eight will qualify directly for the last 16, which may now be beyond Rangers who slip to 13th.





A point away to Romanian side FCSB next week should be enough to secure a top-eight finish for United and avoid the playoff round.





"Today was important to get the win because we want to get through in the Europa League, we want to go to the final," said Fernandes.





"We want to be in the first eight so we avoid playing two more games."





Spurs are sixth in the revamped league phase format topped by Lazio, who beat Real Sociedad 3-1 to ensure their ticket to the knock out stages.





Eintracht Frankfurt, who beat Ferencvaros 2-0, are placed second.





Goals from Son and James Maddison took some of the heat off Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou whose team have lost seven of their last nine Premier League games.





Postecoglou had pledged to win silverware for the first time for the London side since 2008 in his second season as boss.





With Spurs struggling in 15th behind Liverpool at home that leaves the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup to fulfil his promise.





