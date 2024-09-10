Man Utd partner with local authorities over Old Trafford plan

The Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force was set up in March under the chairmanship of World Athletics president Sebastian Coe.





It is understood to be focused on discussions over building a new 100,000-capacity stadium rather than redeveloping Old Trafford, the 74,310-capacity home for United since 1910.





However, no firm decision on the best way forward is set to be taken until the end of the year.





On Monday, United announced the club would be represented on an advisory team looking at how a new or redeveloped stadium can spark wider social and economic regeneration.





