Man City blow three-goal lead in Champions League

There were also big wins for Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen, while Inter Milan went top of the standings after five games and Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski reached a century of Champions League goals.





However, the biggest drama came at the Etihad Stadium, where City were cruising early in the second half with a three-goal advantage as they sought to end a run of five successive defeats in all competitions.





Erling Haaland opened the scoring from a penalty just before half-time, and Ilkay Gundogan's deflected shot made it 2-0 in the 50th minute.





Haaland struck again to make it 3-0, but Feyenoord's comeback began on 75 minutes when Anis Hadj Moussa took advantage of hapless defending to round goalkeeper Ederson and pull one back.





Substitute Santiago Gimenez bundled in to make it 3-2 on 82 minutes and the equaliser arrived a minute from the end.





Ederson was again caught out with Igor Paixao going around the goalkeeper and crossing for Slovak international David Hancko to head in.





"We concede a lot of goals because we are not stable," complained Guardiola.





"We lost a lot of games lately. We are fragile and of course we need a victory."





It is the first time that a team has gone into the last 20 minutes of a Champions League game trailing by three goals and still avoided defeat, as the point boosts the Dutch side's hopes of progressing.





City are two points outside the top eight places which offer direct qualification for the last 16, while Bayern moved above them by beating PSG 1-0 in Munich.





South Korean defender Kim Min-jae scored the only goal seven minutes before half-time, heading in after goalkeeper Matvei Safonov failed to clear a corner.





PSG had Ousmane Dembele sent off in the second half and the French champions have just four points, and three goals, from five games.





They are a lowly 26th in the 36-team league, a point adrift of the positions which offer a place in the play-off round in February.





"We need to win our last three matches, otherwise we risk being eliminated," admitted PSG coach Luis Enrique.





