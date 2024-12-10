Mamelodi Sundowns announces new coaching team

The introduction of the new Coaching Technical Team was necessitated by the recent unsatisfactory results despite the commitment of the Sundowns Board to give Manqoba Mngqithi and his Technical Team an opportunity to lead the Club going into the future.

Coach Miguel was the Head Coach of Espérance Sportive de Tunis and reached the finals of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.

He joins Sundowns with three of his assistants namely, Fabio Fernandes, Pedro Azevedo and João Araújo.

Coach Miguel, has coached in Portugal, Spain, France, Greece, and Ukraine at some of the biggest Clubs such as Porto, Braga, Deportivo La Coruna, Celta Vigo, AEK Athens, Nantes and Shaktar Donetsk.

Coaches Steve Komphela and Kennedy Mweene, will remain as part of the Club’s new Technical Team.

Mamelodi Sundowns is thankful to Manqoba Mngqithi and Wendalll Robinson for their loyal services to the club over the years and wishes them everything of the best in their new endevours. Manqoba Mngqithi and Wendell Robinson will forever remain part of the Mamelodi Sundowns Family. Mamelodi Sundowns is also thankful to Romain Folz who recently joined the club.

The players will meet the recently appointed Coaches when they return to training on Wednesday.