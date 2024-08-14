Maiden Proteas call-up for Dolphins all-rounder Jason Smith
Updated | By Newswatch
White-ball head coach Rob Walter on Wednesday named the 15-player squad for the upcoming three-match T20 International series against the West Indies.
White-ball head coach Rob Walter on Wednesday named the 15-player squad for the upcoming three-match T20 International series against the West Indies.
The series is set to get underway later this month in Trinidad and Tobago.
Dolphins all-rounder Jason Smith and DP World Lions fast bowler Kwena Maphaka have received their maiden call-ups to the national side.
The hard-hitting middle-order batter Smith, who scored 51 in the 2023/24 CSA T20 Challenge final against the Lions, amassed 291 runs at an average of 41.57 and a strike rate of 134.10 in the competition. His medium pace also adds an extra option in the bowling attack.
The 18-year-old Maphaka, meanwhile, was part of the ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2024 squad and played a pivotal role in the junior Proteas’ semi-final finish with his Player of the Tournament haul of 21 wickets at an average of 9.71.
He also made his domestic T20 debut for the Lions and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League earlier this year.
ALSO READ:
Lions spinner Nqaba Peter, who made his T20I debut against the West Indies in May, has been ruled out of the series as he is in the final phase of his recovery from a shoulder injury.
Commenting on the squad, Walter said: “Several players were not considered for this series due to either injury, being in a conditioning block that is related to workload management, or their participation in ongoing T20 leagues.
“This tour allows us to continue developing our player pool whilst maintaining the core of experienced players. It will also expose our emerging talent to quality international opposition, similar to the last time we played against the West Indies in May.
“We’re excited to have Jason [Smith] and Kwena [Maphaka] join the squad for this series. Jason’s recent performances have been impressive, and his ability to contribute with both bat and ball adds valuable depth to our line-up.
"Kwena has been identified as a player with significant potential, and this tour presents a great opportunity to include him in the Proteas environment and gain valuable international experience.”
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Dad tries to teach baby girl Zulu while living in Germany
The Dlaminis are a South African family living in Germany and are trying...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Fan gifts Tatjana Smith R100 for her efforts at Olympics
"I wish I could give you more,” said a South African woman who got to ta...Danny Guselli 4 hours ago