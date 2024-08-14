Maiden Proteas call-up for Dolphins all-rounder Jason Smith

The series is set to get underway later this month in Trinidad and Tobago.

Dolphins all-rounder Jason Smith and DP World Lions fast bowler Kwena Maphaka have received their maiden call-ups to the national side.

The hard-hitting middle-order batter Smith, who scored 51 in the 2023/24 CSA T20 Challenge final against the Lions, amassed 291 runs at an average of 41.57 and a strike rate of 134.10 in the competition. His medium pace also adds an extra option in the bowling attack.

The 18-year-old Maphaka, meanwhile, was part of the ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2024 squad and played a pivotal role in the junior Proteas’ semi-final finish with his Player of the Tournament haul of 21 wickets at an average of 9.71.





He also made his domestic T20 debut for the Lions and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League earlier this year.

