Liverpool's Premier League clash at Everton postponed due to

High winds and heavy rain have battered western parts of the United Kingdom, causing widespread travel disruption.

In a statement, Everton said the fixture had been postponed on safety grounds following a meeting between both clubs, local police and Liverpool City Council.

"Whilst we appreciate this will be deeply disappointing for supporters, the safety of fans, staff and players is of paramount importance," Everton's statement added.

The fixture will be the final Merseyside derby in the league at Everton's Goodison Park, home to the club since 1892, before they move to a new 53,000 capacity stadium next season.

Liverpool lead the Premier League by seven points after 14 games of the 38-match season.

Fixtures in England's second tier Championship in Plymouth and Cardiff were postponed on Friday due to a rare red weather warning issued by the MET office, the UK's national weather service, for south-west England and Wales.