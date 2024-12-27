Liverpool power seven points clear, Man Utd crash at Wolves

Erling Haaland missed a penalty as crisis-torn Manchester City failed to end their dismal run with a 1-1 draw against Everton, but it was United's travails and Liverpool's remarkable run that took centre-stage on Thursday.

Arne Slot's side were shocked by Jordan Ayew's early strike at Anfield, but the leaders recovered their composure to equalise just before the interval through Cody Gakpo.

England midfielder Jones marked his 100th top-flight appearance with the second goal soon after half-time.

Mohamed Salah's 19th goal this term wrapped up Liverpool's 11th win in their last 13 games in all competitions.

"We created enough, but because we went 1-0 down it was a game," Liverpool manager Slot said.

"Then you saw how good we are and Leicester didn't want to come back into the game."

Liverpool's comeback lifted them well clear of second-placed Chelsea, who were defeated 2-1 by Fulham earlier in the day.

United suffered a third successive loss in all competitions to leave new boss Ruben Amorim with five defeats in his first 10 games.

Fernandes was dismissed two minutes into the second half at Molineux for a second bookable offence.

United's 10 men cracked in the 58th minute when Matheus Cunha's corner went straight in as goalkeeper Andre Onana flapped under pressure.

Hwang Hee-chan compounded Amorim's misery when he tapped in with just seconds left.

Losing to fourth-bottom Wolves was another bitter blow for United, who endured a humiliating 3-0 defeat by Bournemouth at Old Trafford last weekend after losing 4-3 in the League Cup at Tottenham.

With his team marooned in 14th place -- just eight points above the relegation zone -- Amorim's woes might not be over, with United facing in-form Newcastle on Monday before travelling to Liverpool in their first game of 2025.

"It's so tough to win games in this league with 11 men. With 10 men, it's more difficult," Amorim said.

Champions Manchester City have just one victory in their last 13 games in all competitions as their Christmas schedule started in disappointing fashion.

Bernardo Silva put City in front early on before Iliman Ndiaye salvaged a point for Everton.

Seven minutes into the second half, Haaland had the chance to end his longest goal drought at the Etihad but Jordan Pickford denied him.

City are languishing in seventh place and sit five points adrift of the top four, with their astonishing decline showing no sign of ending.

"Of course we need results and we didn't get it. The team played really good again in all departments and unfortunately could not win," said City boss Pep Guardiola.

- Chelsea stunned -

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea were stunned by Fulham's late fightback in a dramatic west London derby.

It was Chelsea's first home defeat against Fulham since 1979.

Cole Palmer put Chelsea ahead after 16 minutes, the England forward drilling home from the edge of the area after weaving through the Fulham defence in dazzling style.

But Fulham levelled with eight minutes left when Harry Wilson nodded in from close range.

There was worse to come for the Blues when Rodrigo Muniz completed the turnaround in the 95th minute.

Nottingham Forest climbed to third place after a 1-0 win against sputtering Tottenham at the City Ground.

Forest's fourth successive win was sweet revenge for boss Nuno Espirito Santo, whose former club Tottenham had Djed Spence sent off in the closing moments for a second booking.

Tottenham are stuck in 11th as the pressure mounts on boss Ange Postecoglou.

Newcastle swatted aside 10-man Aston Villa 3-0, moving up to fifth place after winning three consecutive league games for the first time since 2023.

Jarrod Bowen's 59th-minute goal gave West Ham a 1-0 win at bottom of the table Southampton after the visitors saw Guido Rodriguez's red card overturned by VAR.

It was a frustrating start for new Saints boss Ivan Juric, who has replaced the sacked Russell Martin.

Bournemouth and Crystal Palace shared a goalless draw at the Vitality Stadium.