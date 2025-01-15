Liverpool frustrated by Forest, Man City blow late lead

Chris Wood fired Forest in front early on at a raucous City Ground, but Liverpool dominated almost the entire 97 minutes and got back on level terms thanks to substitute Diogo Jota's goal with his first touch.





Only a brilliant goalkeeping performance from Matz Sels denied the leaders victory, but the point maintained a six-point cushion over Forest for Arne Slot's men, who also have a game in hand.





Forest had won their last seven games in all competitions to raise the possibility of matching Leicester's incredible title win of 2015/16.





The in-form Wood had the home fans believing after just eight minutes when he slotted in Anthony Elanga's pass.





Liverpool enjoyed over 70 percent possession and had 23 shots on goal but only posed a serious threat in front of goal after the break.





Jota had only been on the field a matter of seconds when he nodded in Kostas Tsimikas' corner.





Sels then made incredible saves to deny Jota, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo a winner, while Salah also had a goalbound effort cleared off the line.





"I could not have asked for more," said Slot. "Second half was outstanding.





"There are not many teams that can create so many chances against an opponent so defensively strong. Unfortunately we couldn't get a second."





Liverpool's second consecutive league draw opens the door for Arsenal to cut the gap at the top to four points when they host Tottenham in the north London derby on Wednesday.





ALSO READ:



