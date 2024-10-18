Liverpool face Chelsea title test, Ten Hag fights to avoid sack

Elsewhere, beleaguered Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag cannot afford another flop from his troubled team when Brentford visit Old Trafford.





Liverpool set for Chelsea test

Liverpool are top of the table after six wins from their first seven games, but the schedule is about to get far more demanding for a team chasing their first Premier League title since 2020.





Arne Slot has started his Anfield reign with league wins over Ipswich, Brentford, Manchester United, Bournemouth, West Ham, Wolves and Crystal Palace.





The only blemish was a surprise home defeat against Nottingham Forest.





But that run of fixtures was hardly the most daunting, especially with United in turmoil, as former Feyenoord boss Slot acclimatised to English football in a relatively low-stress environment.





Slot's honeymoon period since replacing Jurgen Klopp might not last much longer, with fourth-placed Chelsea visiting Anfield on Sunday before a trip to unbeaten Arsenal next weekend.





Chelsea, undefeated in their past seven games in all competitions, are just four points behind Liverpool as new manager Enzo Maresca earns praise for quietly resetting the culture at Stamford Bridge.





While Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are reportedly jousting for control of the club behind the scenes, Maresca has taken a bloated squad that underachieved for the past two years and turned them into top-four contenders.





For both Maresca and Slot, their clash at Anfield will provide a clearer picture of just what can be achieved this season.









