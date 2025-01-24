Lions’ strongman expects demolition derby against Bulls

South African rugby podcast To the Last Drop kicks off with its first episode of 2025 with fresh insights and bold predictions!

Hosts Brenden Nel and Liam Del Carme break down South African rugby’s early struggles and what lies ahead. After crashing out of the Champions Cup, SA teams now have their sights set on the URC, where the action is only getting started.

A major highlight this weekend is the Jukskei Derby, where the Lions and Bulls face off at Ellis Park.

Lions front-row powerhouse Asenathi Ntlabakanye joins the conversation, opening up about his rugby journey, his drive to succeed, and an unexpected career path he might have taken.

Brenden and Liam also weigh in with their predictions for the weekend’s URC matchups. With plenty to discuss, it’s the perfect way to kick off a massive year of rugby.

Listen to the latest episode at the top of this page or directly below. Alternatively, you can find it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or YouTube.