Podcast: Lions' Francke Horn keeping the faith
Updated | By Liam del Carme
There is growing belief among the Lions they can reach the play-offs of the United Rugby Championship for the first time, No8 Francke Horn tells the hosts on this week's To The Last Drop.
Having come tantalisingly close to reaching the quarter-finals of the URC last season, the rampaging No8 believes a fast start to this season's competition on the back of an impressive Currie Cup - which ended in exasperating defeat in the final, will embolden the Lions as they go in search of their best ever finish in the cross-continental competition.
He argues the team now boasts greater depth across all positions as a result of the Currie Cup.
Horn also explains to podcast hosts Brenden Nel and Liam Del Carme why his name is pronounced 'Frahn-ke', and not 'Frank' or 'Frankie', as is often the case.
Also on the show, South Africa's all-conquering teams in last weekend's matches in the United Rugby Championship face a far more daunting challenge this weekend when all go into combat away from home.
Still, Nel and Del Carme argue all four have a realistic chance of coming away with victory in their clashes in the United Kingdom and Italy.
Listen to this week’s full episode below:
About the 'To The Last Drop' podcast hosts
Liam Del Carme
Liam is one of the country's most enduring sports writers. His time in the newsrooms pre-dates rugby turning professional in the 1990s. Del Carme has been in the employ of broadsheet newspapers The Argus, Sunday Independent, This Day and Beeld, and is currently the rugby writer at The Sunday Times.
Del Carme has reported at six Rugby World Cups and around 20 Currie Cup finals.
He loves cooking and travel and is the author of the book 'WINGING IT – On tour with the Boks'. When time allows he is a television pundit and writes a regular column on timeslive.co.za under the title ‘The Worst of Times’.
Brenden Nel
Rugby has always been a passion for Brenden, so much so that he made it a career. Since first entering a newsroom at the Citizen almost three decades ago, he has written for some of the biggest titles in the world, including Rapport, the Independent (UK), The Times (UK), South China Morning Post and a host of others. Currently, he covers all things rugby for Supersport.com and has reported on no less than four World Cups, five Sevens World Cups and around 250 test matches in total.
Brenden is also the author of "Derick Hougaard - Dieware storie van Loftus se Liefling” and has a popular YouTube channel under his name. He loves nothing more when away from the game than a glass of good red wine, a good fire and spending time with his wife and four rescue dogs.
Listen to past episodes via the full 'To the Last Drop' channel below:

