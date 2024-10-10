Podcast: Lions' Francke Horn keeping the faith

There is growing belief among the Lions they can reach the play-offs of the United Rugby Championship for the first time, No8 Francke Horn tells the hosts on this week's To The Last Drop.

Having come tantalisingly close to reaching the quarter-finals of the URC last season, the rampaging No8 believes a fast start to this season's competition on the back of an impressive Currie Cup - which ended in exasperating defeat in the final, will embolden the Lions as they go in search of their best ever finish in the cross-continental competition.

He argues the team now boasts greater depth across all positions as a result of the Currie Cup.

READ: World Rugby set to change red card rule

Horn also explains to podcast hosts Brenden Nel and Liam Del Carme why his name is pronounced 'Frahn-ke', and not 'Frank' or 'Frankie', as is often the case.

Also on the show, South Africa's all-conquering teams in last weekend's matches in the United Rugby Championship face a far more daunting challenge this weekend when all go into combat away from home.

Still, Nel and Del Carme argue all four have a realistic chance of coming away with victory in their clashes in the United Kingdom and Italy.

Listen to this week’s full episode below: