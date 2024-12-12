Lack of consistency hurts Proteas according to Kapp

The Proteas lost the third and final ODI at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom after they took an early one-nil lead in the series.

On Wednesday a three-hour rain delay reduced England’s required target to 152 to win off 23 overs, after South Africa were restricted to 233-8 in their innings.

Kapp struck early, claiming two wickets in the first over as she dismissed Maia Bouchier (4 off 3), as she hit one straight into the hands of Nadine de Klerk at mid-wicket with her third ball, before the 34-year-old drew blood once more to claim Nat Sciver-Brunt for a duck.

“I’m just a little disappointed with the fight we showed in the bowling. We knew it was going to be like a T20, and I would have liked if we could have just stayed in the fight for a little bit longer,” Kapp said after the match.

“I think if I must be very critical, we’re probably a little bit too inconsistent against bigger teams.

“We usually have very good performances or average performances where I feel like we are either great or we don't rock up at all.”

Ending off with top figures of 3/24, Kapp’s superb bowling performance was not enough to save the home side from heartbreak, with only Chloe Tryon (1-26) doing any other damage in the bowling attack.

Earlier, Captain Laura Wolvaart won the toss and chose to bat first and had batted superbly for her 61 off 68, hitting nine fours, in what was her 34th ODI half century, with Kapp’s 38 and Tryon’s 20 helping the Proteas reach 233-8.

“Chloe and I were building a partnership, and we were ready to launch that last 10 overs and unfortunately, I got out at a very bad time.

“I should have kicked on and hopefully gotten a big 80 for my team which would have gotten us to the 300-mark.

“I think moving forward, we must make sure that when we have teams in tight positions or when we are in good a position, we capitalize on that because it's hurting us at the moment.”

The Proteas ladies crumbled to defeat in their second ODI in the series at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, where the England levelled the series with a six-wicket win.

Their next task of the tour is a one-off test at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein on 15-18 December, a match which marks South Africa’s first test match in 22 years.