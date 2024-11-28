 Kaizer Chiefs overcome red card to end winless run
Updated | By AFP

Kaizer Chiefs overcame the sending off of defender Reeve Frosler to beat Richards Bay 2-1 on Wednesday and end a three-match winless run in the Premiership.

Wandile Duba gave Chiefs a 21st-minute lead by poking a cross into the net from close range in northern city Polokwane.


Frosler was dismissed just three minutes into the second half after a second yellow card, but Ashley du Preez doubled the lead on 68 minutes after racing on to a Yusuf Maart pass.


Yanela Mbuthuma claimed an added-time consolation goal for Richards Bay as he soared to nod a cross past Brandon Peterson, standing in for injured Rwandan goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari.


Victory lifted Chiefs three places to sixth -- 11 points behind leaders Orlando Pirates.


Former giants Chiefs hired Tunisian coach Noureddine Nabi ahead of the 2024-2025 season as they seek to lift a trophy for the first time since winning the 2015 Premiership.


The loss extended a winless run by Richards Bay to seven matches and they remain third last with just five points from eight outings.


In the other match, Cape Town City edged third-placed Polokwane City 1-0 thanks to a 56th-minute goal from Thamsanqa Mkhize.


