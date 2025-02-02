Ireland start Six Nations title defence with gritty England

The reigning champions trailed 10-5 at half-time at Lansdowne Road. But tries from Bundee Aki, Tadhg Beirne and Dan Sheehan put a seasoned Ireland side into a seemingly commanding 27-10 lead before Tom Curry and Tommy Freeman went over for England late in the game.

This bonus-point win was an ideal way for Ireland to mark interim coach Simon Easterby's first game in charge, with Andy Farrell now seconded to the British and Irish Lions.

Defeat added to the pressure on England boss Steve Borthwick following a poor run of results in 2024.

"It was a little patchy to begin with but we produced some nice stuff in the end," Ireland scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, the player of the match, told ITV. "We improved our accuracy and things stuck better in the second half."

Defeat meant England -- who have not finished higher than third since they last won the Six Nations in 2020 -- lost in their first Test under new captain Maro Itoje.

"I thought the first half was fantastic and we did everything we wanted to do," said Itoje. "The second half we lost the territory a little bit and we struggled to get out."

England lost seven out of 12 Tests last year but were the only side to beat Ireland in the 2024 Six Nations.

They took just nine minutes to open the scoring on Saturday when Henry Slade chipped ahead for left wing Cadan Murley to score a try on Test debut.

Marcus Smith converted from wide out to put England 7-0 ahead.

Ireland then laid siege to England's line with hooker Ronan Kelleher powering over following a close-range tap-penalty, only for his try to be disallowed because Beirne had illegally held Itoje at the ruck.

England, with twins Ben and Tom Curry starting a Test together for the first time as they flanked No.8 Ben Earl in the back row, tried to run Ireland off their feet.

But that ambition was not helped by the amount of ball Smith kicked or the yellow card he received after infringing near his own line in the 25th minute.

- Ireland strike back -

Ireland made their pressure count shortly before Smith's return when wing James Lowe held off Alex Mitchell and found Gibson-Park, who stepped inside England full-back Freddie Steward and dived over for a try.

Sam Prendergast, the 21-year-old Ireland fly-half, missed a seemingly routine conversion. His error was compounded when the returning Smith landed a simple penalty with the last kick of the half to give England a 10-5 lead at the break.

Ireland drew level after some 10 minutes deep in England territory. Powerhouse centre Aki beat his nearest defender and took two more over the line with him for a try.

Prendergast again missed the conversion before his penalty success.

Then came the clinching score, Lowe surging through a gap before, with options on either side, releasing Beirne for a try.

Replacement forward Sheehan then initiated a move that ended with him stretching over for a try after more good work by Lowe, with substitute fly-half Jack Crowley adding the conversion.

There was time for England to score two more tries but they were too late to change the outcome.

England next face France, fresh from thrashing Wales 43-0, at Twickenham while Ireland are away to a Scotland side looking to back-up their 31-19 win over Italy.