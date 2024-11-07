Inter Milan sink Arsenal in Champions League, Atletico sting

The Italian champions remain undefeated in the competition this season and sit fifth on 10 points at the midway point of the new league phase format.





"I think we played a great game against a strong side who play with great intensity," said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi.





Arsenal, on the other hand, experienced defeat for the first time in Europe this season and lie three points and seven places behind their opponents.





The match at the San Siro looked set to go into the break goalless until a penalty was signalled against Mikel Merino after Mehdi Taremi's flick deviated the ball into the Arsenal player's raised hand from close range.





"We were very harshly done by," Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told TNT Sports. "There is no deflection, nothing you can do in the box, so can he get away from it?"





Calhanoglu stroked home the resulting spot-kick three minutes into first-half injury time.





Yann Sommer and Denzel Dumfries combined on the line to deny Gabriel Magalhaes a leveller shortly before the hour.





Arsenal cranked up the pressure in the second half but were unable to break down Inter's solid defensive block as the Premier League side fell to a second defeat in four days.





Barcelona beat Red Star Belgrade 5-2 in Serbia to claim sixth spot in the standings.





The Catalans took the lead on 13 minutes via a stooping header by defender Inigo Martinez.





But Red Star struck back just prior to the half-hour when Silas Mvumpa sprang the Barca offside trap and lifted the ball past Inaki Pena.





Robert Lewandowski effectively ensured Barca stayed in the automatic qualification spots with a quick-fire double either side of the break.





Raphinha and Fermin Lopez then netted, before Felicio Milson curled in a late consolation for the hosts.





ALSO READ:



