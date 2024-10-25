Injured Bavuma ruled out of second Bangladesh Test





Cricket South Africa said on Friday that while the right-hander has made significant progress in his rehabilitation, he will not be match-ready when the second Test gets underway on 29 October in Chattogram.

Aiden Markram will continue to lead the Proteas in Bavuma’s absence.





South Africa cruised to a seven-wicket first Test win over Bangladesh Thursday, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.





Kagiso Rabada was the star of the show in Mirpur.





He took 6-46 as Bangladesh went from 283-7 overnight to 307 all out, leaving the visitors a victory target of 106.





Rabada finished with 9-72 in the match, having become the fastest bowler to reach 300 Test wickets during the first innings.





"It's special," stand-in captain Aiden Markram said of a victory that was sealed before lunch on day four.





The victory moved the Proteas up to fourth in the World Test Championship standings.