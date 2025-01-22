Hamilton drives first laps as a Ferrari driver
Updated | By AFP
Lewis Hamilton drove a Ferrari Formula One car for the first time on Wednesday after the seven-time world champion took to the track at the team's test circuit in front of delighted fans.
The 40-year-old Briton shocked the paddock last February when he announced after 12 highly successful years with Mercedes, he was departing for the iconic Italian team.
On a foggy morning at the Fiorano test track near Ferrari's Maranello base in northern Italy, Hamilton shot out in a test car wearing the classic red overalls and a distinctive yellow helmet.
Groups of Ferrari's passionate fans watched on in the wet weather from a bridge overlooking the track as Hamilton zipped round it.
Fans are hoping Hamilton can end an 18-year wait for a driver's F1 title, which has been dominated by Mercedes and Red Bull.
Hamilton won just two Grands Prix, his British GP victory in July ending a two-and-a-half year winless streak, and finished seventh in the 2024 world championship, a mammoth 214 points behind title-winner Max Verstappen.
Hamilton is due to unveil his 2025 car at Ferrari's season launch alongside team-mate Charles Leclerc on February 19 at Maranello, with testing in Bahrain the following week.
Stepping into a new era 👊— Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 22, 2025
Lewis Hamilton takes his first lap in a Ferrari! pic.twitter.com/LCOws2haSn
