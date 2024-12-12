Guardiola 'questioning self' after latest City loss at Juve

City fell 2-0 in a freezing Turin, their seventh defeat in 10 matches in all competitions putting their qualification for the last 16 at risk.

Asked by reporters whether he was questioning his management, Guardiola replied: "Yeah, of course."

"Of course I question myself in the good moments and the bad moments," said Guardiola.

"I was stable in the good moments and I'm stable in the bad moments... My biggest challenge is when they give me the opportunity to be a manager and get results to continue to work.

"If I would miss the big challenge in the first season, the second season, I wouldn't be here."

English champions City are just one point above the bottom 12 places which bring elimination from the Champions League.

Five points separate City from the top eight places and automatic qualification for the last 16, with matches against Paris Saint-Germain and Club Brugge remaining in their league phase campaign.

City face local rivals Manchester United on Sunday in the Premier League, where Guardiola's team trail leaders Liverpool by eight points.