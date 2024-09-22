Golden Arrows win again to retain lead in Betway Premiership
Updated | By AFP
Durban outfit Golden Arrows stayed top of the South African Premiership table after overcoming Marumo Gallants 2-0 on Saturday for a second straight victory since the season began.
Durban outfit Golden Arrows stayed top of the South African Premiership table after overcoming Marumo Gallants 2-0 on Saturday for a second straight victory since the season began.
Zimbabwean Knox Mutizwa took advantage of a defensive error by Mbhazima Rikhotso to open the scoring on 39 minutes with a close-range shot.
Nduduzo Sibiya rose unopposed to nod a cross past former Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, which doubled the lead a minute before half-time.
With bottom club Magesi visiting Arrows on Wednesday on matchday three, Arrows are poised to win again as they seek to improve on finishing ninth last season.
Polokwane City trail Arrows on goal difference after also winning 2-0, away to promoted Magesi, who have yet to score or secure a point in the top flight.
Puleng Tlolane in the first half and Sibusiso Tshabalala after half-time netted for Polokwane, who exceeded expectations in the last campaign by coming eighth.
A Thabiso Kutumela own goal as half-time approached delivered a 1-0 home win for Chippa United over Richards Bay on a pitch not fit for top-class football, with more mud than grass in places.
In the other match of a reduced schedule because four clubs had African commitments, perennial top-eight finishers SuperSport United were held 0-0 at home by Royal AM.
Show's Stories
-
Snow has been spotted! Underberg, KZN blanketed in snow
Stay warm and prepare for the weather ahead this weekend.Stacey & J Sbu 1 day, 22 hours ago
-
Mzansi reacts to man videoing a Steers branch that was on fire
The power of social media lacks urgency sometimes. It is all about the t...Carol Ofori 2 days ago