Golden Arrows win again to retain lead in Betway Premiership

Zimbabwean Knox Mutizwa took advantage of a defensive error by Mbhazima Rikhotso to open the scoring on 39 minutes with a close-range shot.

Nduduzo Sibiya rose unopposed to nod a cross past former Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, which doubled the lead a minute before half-time.

With bottom club Magesi visiting Arrows on Wednesday on matchday three, Arrows are poised to win again as they seek to improve on finishing ninth last season.

Polokwane City trail Arrows on goal difference after also winning 2-0, away to promoted Magesi, who have yet to score or secure a point in the top flight.

Puleng Tlolane in the first half and Sibusiso Tshabalala after half-time netted for Polokwane, who exceeded expectations in the last campaign by coming eighth.

A Thabiso Kutumela own goal as half-time approached delivered a 1-0 home win for Chippa United over Richards Bay on a pitch not fit for top-class football, with more mud than grass in places.

In the other match of a reduced schedule because four clubs had African commitments, perennial top-eight finishers SuperSport United were held 0-0 at home by Royal AM.