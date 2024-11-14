LISTEN: Dr Gericke on raising tough young athletes

What does it take to have a winning mentality? What does it mean to be mentally tough? Can mental toughness be taught? All these teasing questions are answered in the latest episode of To The Last Drop with renowned sports psychologist Dr Henning Gericke.

Dr Gericke, arguably the best-known mental coach in his field in this country, also has a message for parents who harbour high sporting expectations for their child prodigies.

He’s helped parents navigate these treacherous waters and he explains what sets champions apart and delves into the topic of mental toughness.

Dr Gericke is a former middle-distance athlete of some repute and is perhaps best remembered for being part of the Springbok medical team at the 2007 Rugby World Cup. He currently consults with the Bulls.

The Springboks' Test against England on Saturday also comes under the microscope in this episode.

To the Last Drop hosts Liam Del Carme and Brenden Nel look ahead to the clash as well as France's meeting with New Zealand, whom they beat at the start of last year's Rugby World Cup.

Listen at the top of the page or directly below. The interview with Dr Gericke starts from 9mins.