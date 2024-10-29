Fired-up Dolphins excited for red ball campaign

The Dolphins were disappointed with their efforts in the recently concluded CSA T20 Challenge; however, they are buoyed by the opportunity to rectify that disappointment in the four-day competition.

The Durban side were well in the running for the final last season and had one bad performance that prevented them from qualifying for the championship match. This week the Dolphins will play last season’s beaten finalists on home turf.

Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium has become a fortress for the Dolphins in red ball cricket and head coach Quinton Friend wants that to remain the case this season.

"We've worked hard to make Kingsmead a tough place for opposition teams to come and win and it's important that we continue to do the things that make it that way," Friend said.

"It's crucial that we start well especially at home. And with three home games out of our first four matches in the competition we need to use that to our advantage.

"The guy’s love playing at home and they are looking forward to getting stuck in on Wednesday."

Following the departure of Imraan Khan in the off-season to take up a position with Cricket South Africa, Quinton Friend has acquired the services of a batting consultant for the 4-Day series.

"We've got former Titans star Henry Davids in as our batting consultant over the next two months and it's a great opportunity for him to showcase his expertise.

"We're really excited to have him involved in our space and are looking forward to the value he can add to the mix.

"He has a wealth of experience, and I think that we are moving in the right direction with the inclusion of someone like Henry."

The focus shifted quickly from T20 cricket to red ball cricket for Friend and his players and he's excited by a fresh start this week.

"The guys knew that we needed to move on from the T20 competition as fast as possible and get into red ball mode.

"We've spent the past few days just ironing out some kinks and we're really looking forward to starting this competition.

"The 4-Day Series is always a trophy that we want to win, and we need to start well this week."

The Dolphins will welcome ACDC Express Tuskers spinner Sean Whitehead into their squad as a loanee for the opening match of the season.

Experienced opening batsman SJ Erwee will captain the Dolphins side for the 4-Day Series.

Hollywoodbets Dolphins Squad v WSB Western Province:

Andile Simelane, Daryn Dupavillon, Prenelan Subrayen, SJ Erwee (captain), Sean Whitehead, Romashan Pillay, Okuhle Cele, Hanu Viljoen, Jason Smith, Slade van Staden, Tshepang Dithole, Banele Cele, Marques Ackerman.

Injured players unavailable for selection:

Eathan Bosch, Tristan Luus, Khaya Zondo, Brad Porteous, Bryce Parsons