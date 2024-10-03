Fassi and Du Toit reflect on standout performances

Aphelele Fassi says he had to banish self-doubt as he worked his way back into the Springbok fold.



He had been given a number of work-ons when he returned to the Sharks, but he kept his chin up.

On this week's To The Last Drop podcast, Fassi speaks of his resurgent form in the Green and Gold this year after a two-year absence. He was one of the Boks' standout players in their 48-7 win over Argentina on Saturday, with a performance high in energy and confidence.

Also on the show, Pieter-Steph du Toit explains what he prioritises when he critiques his performance post-match. The strapping flank delivered a commanding performance that he would have been proud of upon self-reflection.

Hosts Brenden Nel and Liam Del Carme also reflect on the Boks' performance and look ahead at what may be in store when the national selectors show their hand for the end-of-year tour.

Listen to all the details at the top of the page, or directly below.