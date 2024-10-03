Fassi and Du Toit reflect on standout performances
Updated | By Liam del Carme
Aphelele Fassi opens up about overcoming self-doubt, while Pieter-Steph du Toit reflects on his standout performance for the Boks.
Aphelele Fassi says he had to banish self-doubt as he worked his way back into the Springbok fold.
He had been given a number of work-ons when he returned to the Sharks, but he kept his chin up.
On this week's To The Last Drop podcast, Fassi speaks of his resurgent form in the Green and Gold this year after a two-year absence. He was one of the Boks' standout players in their 48-7 win over Argentina on Saturday, with a performance high in energy and confidence.
Also on the show, Pieter-Steph du Toit explains what he prioritises when he critiques his performance post-match. The strapping flank delivered a commanding performance that he would have been proud of upon self-reflection.
Hosts Brenden Nel and Liam Del Carme also reflect on the Boks' performance and look ahead at what may be in store when the national selectors show their hand for the end-of-year tour.
Listen to all the details at the top of the page, or directly below.
Meanwhile: Rassie Erasmus has been the game changer in the Springboks' rivalry with the All Blacks, argues Kiwi journalist Jamie Wall (pictured above) on To The Last Drop.
The Springboks had an unflattering record against the All Blacks before Erasmus took the reins in 2018 but he has turned around their fortunes, even against their old foes.
Wall, author of The 100 Years' War, contends that Erasmus is similar to All Blacks coach Scott Robertson who is also an out-of-the-box thinker, while neither is tied to convention. Click directly below to listen.
About the 'To The Last Drop' podcast hosts
Liam Del Carme is one of the country's most enduring sports writers. His time in the newsrooms pre-dates rugby turning professional in the 1990s. Del Carme has been in the employ of broadsheet newspapers The Argus, Sunday Independent, This Day and Beeld, and is currently the rugby writer at The Sunday Times.
Del Carme has reported at six Rugby World Cups and around 20 Currie Cup finals.
He loves cooking and travel and is the author of the book 'WINGING IT – On tour with the Boks'. When time allows he is a television pundit and writes a regular column on timeslive.co.za under the title ‘The Worst of Times’.
Brenden Nel
Rugby has always been a passion for Brenden, so much so that he made it a career. Since first entering a newsroom at the Citizen almost three decades ago, he has written for some of the biggest titles in the world, including Rapport, the Independent (UK), The Times (UK), South China Morning Post and a host of others. Currently, he covers all things rugby for Supersport.com and has reported on no less than four World Cups, five Sevens World Cups and around 250 test matches in total.
Brenden is also the author of "Derick Hougaard - Dieware storie van Loftus se Liefling” and has a popular YouTube channel under his name. He loves nothing more when away from the game than a glass of good red wine, a good fire and spending time with his wife and four rescue dogs.
Listen to past episodes via the full 'To the Last Drop' channel below:
