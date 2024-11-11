Erasmus warns Springboks to beware 'desperate' England

The Springboks returned to the top of the world rankings with a hard-fought 32-15 win over Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday.





That success came the day after England's dramatic 42-37 loss to Australia, their second straight defeat of the Autumn Nations Series after a 24-22 reverse against New Zealand.





"Twickenham will be a different kind of pressure," said Springboks boss Erasmus. "It's a very desperate team, who have lost two matches now.





"Australia might not be up there rankings-wise, but we know where they're going with (coach) Joe Schmidt.





"England is now that desperate team who almost beat New Zealand, almost beat Australia, so it's going to be a very tough game."





It will be South Africa's first match against Steve Borthwick's England since their dramatic 16-15 World Cup semi-final win in France last year.





South Africa had seven forwards among eight replacements against Scotland in a bid to keep their first-choice pack fresh for next weekend's game, with the Springboks having a shorter gap between Tests than England.





Franco Mostert came off at half-time before Erasmus sent on six more forwards five minutes after the break in Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx, Vincent Koch, Pieter-Steph du Toit, regular captain Siya Kolisi and Jasper Wiese.





The impact of South Africa's latest 'Bomb Squad' proved telling, with the Springboks winning several scrum penalties before Wiese sealed victory with a pushover try in the final play of the game.





"We rested two packs for a reason, because we want the pack of forwards to be fresh for the six-day turnaround," said Erasmus.





South Africa outscored Scotland four tries to nil in a match they won by 17 points.





Nevertheless, veteran lock Eben Etzebeth, who marked his elevation to the captaincy with a man-of-the-match display, insisted there was room for improvement.





