Dusi planning on returning to Camps Drift start

The race has been plagued by poor water quality for a number of years and it is a topic that is top of mind when discussing the Dusi Canoe Marathon.

Heading into the 2025 event, this will continue to be a talking point, and the race organisers are confident that they will have plans in place to keep the paddlers as safe as possible.

“We have taken the decision to move the start back to its traditional Camps Drift starting point,” Chairman of the KwaZulu-Natal Canoe Club Doug Gow said.

“With that said, we are realistic and will have the Bishopstowe Hall start option available to us should we need to change things.

“The race has evolved over the years and despite the challenges we continue to provide paddlers with a chance to take on this iconic event.

The Dusi Canoe Marathon continues to be a staple on the paddling calendar and a race that is a bucket list event for many paddlers and newbie paddlers.

The organising committee have been hard at work preparing for entries to be opened for the event in February.

“We are committed to providing paddlers with another epic experience and we encourage paddlers to get their entries in as soon as possible.

“The Dusi, despite its challenges, will always remain the most iconic canoeing race in South Africa and we will continue to maintain that heritage,” Gow added.

Entries for the 2025 Dusi Canoe Marathon are open for paddlers with Early Bird entries closing on 26 December and normal entries running until 1 February 2025.