Durban International Marathon Set for Landmark Fifth Edition

The race is scheduled to take place on Sunday May 4, 2025, following its familiar route with some exciting changes designed to enhance the experience for participants.

This fifth edition of the beloved event, hosted by Newlands Athletics Club, is poised to be bigger and better than ever, attracting not only local enthusiasts but also the best runners from across the Southern African region.

Renowned for its scenic route along the spectacular coastline and through the vibrant heart of Durban, the marathon will once again host the Southern Africa Marathon Championships, solidifying its status as one of the premier events on the regional calendar.

The inclusion of this championship for a second consecutive year ensures a competitive field, offering runners the chance to showcase their talent on an international stage and strive for personal bests amid the breath-taking backdrop of Durban.

The race continues to serve as an excellent platform for athletes to excel. Isaac Mpofu, who won the race in 2022, has enjoyed a remarkable journey since then. He went on to compete at the Boston Marathon and in Valencia, where he achieved an impressive personal best of 2:06:48. Last year’s winner, Tebello Ramakongoana, has also enjoyed a stellar rise since breaking the tape at the Durban International Marathon, finishing fourth at the World Championships in Budapest and an incredible seventh at the Paris Olympics.

Steve Mkasi, Chairman of the Race Local Organising Committee, shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming marathon.

“This marathon is not just about the race; it’s a celebration of our beautiful city and our running community. Runners can expect a mix of exhilarating terrain and friendly crowds, making it a run they won't forget.”

“There are valuable ranking points on offer, so there is no doubt the race will attract some of the best athletes in the region,” he added.

The event boasts a prize pool of just over R340,000, with the winners of the marathon walking away with R75,000 each. The runner-up will be awarded R40,000.

The 2025 edition will also feature a change to the route, with runners no longer joining the Durban Promenade. Instead, they will join Sylvester Ntuli Road from Shepstone Road, before proceeding to Snel Parade and then onto Athlone Road.

“It’s important for us to listen to feedback from runners who have expressed concerns about running on the promenade in previous editions. We believe this change to the route will help improve times and create a more comfortable experience,” Mkasi stated.

Once again, the event will host a 10km race alongside the marathon.

“This event promotes not only fitness and health but also the spirit of unity and competition that embodies our community. We invite everyone, from first-time participants to seasoned marathoners, to join us for this incredible journey,” Mkasi added.

The 2025 edition of the race will also see the Durban International Marathon partner with the Ntenga Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting communities in need. Among their projects is the construction of boreholes in water-scarce regions. Runners can make a donation to the Ntenga Foundation while completing their entry online.

In addition, entrants will have the opportunity to purchase the Official Durban International Shoe produced by Joma for R1,749, with an additional R100 for delivery through PostNet. Runners are urged to act fast, as the shoe will be priced at R2,399 at the race expo.